010319 10 PM

high school teams across northern iowa have had winter break off from games but tonight á they were finally able to get out and compete with some other squads. we start the night off with some wrestling action at the west fork quad. carson rygh from lake mills taking on joseph ray from forest city. ray would get the takedown for the indians but rygh was able to get ray where he needed him to take the win by pin at 145 pounds. then i'm told this was casey hanson against teryn joebgen where hanson got his way in this one putting all of his force into getting those shoulders down and he would take the win by pin as well for the bulldogs in sheffield tonight./// switching over to basketball where nashuaá plainfield travels to central springs. we pick up the action in the second half where mackenzie lohmann drains the three from the right wing. then the huskies looking to the interior and breanna hackman lays this one in even after the deflection. next á emmie dietrich gets the steal and goes coastátoá coast for the easy bucket. then the pass to the corner gives alivea harms the open look at the three. and central springs goes on to take the win at home tonight 39 to 13./// here are some scores from our minnesota viewing area tonight. on the girls side á fillmore central wins a nailábiter over southland 61 to 54. plus the austin packers with a huge 70 to 49 win over owatonna. for the boys á pine island takes down wabashaá kellogg 54 to 41. and john marshall with a big win over mankato west 78 to 48. the iowa hawkeyes traveled to purdue tonight to take on an emotionally fueled boilermaker team. a moment of silence was observed for tyler trent á the young purdue fan who lost his battle with cancer earlier this week. we start in the first half where eric hunter junior finds carsen edwards for the purdue three á he had 21 points tonight. and the hawkeyes were quick to answer á isaiah moss finds tyler cook inside the lane for the twoá handed slam. but purdue simply had too much will power in this one á stefanovic with the steal to eastern with the nasty jam. iowa is now 0á3 in big ten play with tonight's 86 to 70 loss á and hosts 24th ranked nebraska on sunday afternoon. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3