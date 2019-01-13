Speech to Text for 010319 6PM

hey good evening everyone á school is back in session and that means high school sports return to the courts and mats tonight. let's take a look at some of tonight's contests. on the girls side á nashua plainfield travels to central springs in top of iowa conference play. the la crescent lancers play host to doverá eyota. and the seven and two austin packers travels to owatonna. for the boys á pine island hosts wabashaá kellogg. clarioná goldfield dows will take on belmondá klemme. john marshall hosts mankato west. on the wrestling mats á northwoodá kensett hosts central springs á newman á and rockford. st. ansgar hosts a quad as well with belmondá klemme á nashuaá plainfield á and osage. and west fork is in quad action with forest city á lake mills á and north butler./// after sunday's 84 to 70 loss to michigan state á the hawkeye women plumetted to the bottom of the big ten standings á and fell three spots in this week's aáp poll. tonight á the 19tháranked hawkeyes return to carverá hawkeye to host the nebraska cornhuskers who have won five of it's last six games. mason city native and hawkeye guard á makenzie meyer says the team recognizes it need to execute better which they're ready to do against nebraska.xxx we know the big ten is obviously a really tough league, so, um, i mean, michigan state played a great game and we know we're going to have to come out, um, ready every single game, especially on the road and, uh, execute to almost oneá hundred percent. so credit to michigan state but now we're ready to take it out on nebraska. tipoff for tonight's game is at seven o'clock./// well the iowa men are also in action tonight and so are the minnesota golden gophers. the hawkeyes are currently in action in west lafayette against the purdue boilermakers. at last check of the score á purdue leads 16 to 15. and the golden gophers will take the court tonight in big ten conference play against the 22ndá ranked wisconsin badgers. tipoff for that battle is scheduled for eight o'clock./// it's been a quiet day in the big leagues but the minnesota twins unveiled plans today to make some changes at target field. take a look at these renderingsá there will betwo more entry points to help with crowd congestion. it will also include 5,000 square feet of turf which fans will be allowed to use for activities before during and after events such as lawn games and space for kids. the "golden glove" will be moved north of the gates and lowered to plaza grade for easier fan accessibility. in studio 3 á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports. still to