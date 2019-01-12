Speech to Text for Saturday's prep sports highlights from Jan. 12

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

hockey. that's why minnesota is the state of hockey. basketball dominates tuesdays and fridays but saturday always brings us some great hockey action. today was no different as we start down in graham arena. the lourdes eagles hosting the breck mustangs, breck on the attack early, will surucu with the shot but luke alexander makes the save and check this out, mustangs have an open net but alexander makes another great save. eagles turn for some offense, jared anderson rifles it but sean reiling makes the grab. we are still tied until brady kraling gets the loose puck and fires it into the back of the net. lourdes wins their fourth game in a row as the offense comes alive, they defeat dodge county wildcats hosting breck as well, lots of confusion in front of the net but olivia mobley somehow gets this puck to go through for the goal. mustangs continue to put up the points, ashley halverson is right their to clean up the mess. she scores and it is two to nothing. wildcats struggled on offense early, the shot is saved by uma corneia and it keeps them off the board. breck continuing the pressure, the puck finds its way through once more as the mustangs defeat dodge county. it was a big day for high school wrestling á especially at the osage duals. our first meeting of the day features the green devils and independence. we start at 160 pounds with the mustangs cole davis and osage's zach williams. and this was a scrapy one as williams gets the twoápoint reversal but it takes three periods to decide when davis is able to pin the opponent to take down thirdáranked williams. but the green devils strike back á at 170 á spencer mooberry taking on joe priebe. mooberry goes for the ankles to get the opponent down and would eventually convert into a pin for his 31st win of the season. lastly at 195 á keaton muller and tristan cordes á muller gets the takedown but they're forced back to the center where muller would go on to win by fall. osage wins this dual 53 to 28. kassoná mantorville taking on humboldt at the osage duals. we begin at 120 with thirdá ranked robby horsman against cresten craven. horsman showing why he's among the state's best á check out this body slam to the mat for the twoápoint take down and he would grind it out to win by major decision. at 126 á it's giovanni ruffo against colby clarken á ruffo gets the initial takedown and eventually takes control showing his dominance going on take the win by fall in oneáminute 48áseconds the komets win this one easily