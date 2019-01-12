Speech to Text for Food drive for federal employees

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

them as soon as you can./// roughly 500 people work for the federal medical center in rochester... thats's 500 local people working without a paycheck during this partial government shutdown. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning how the community is rallying together to help those people make ends meet.xxx here at 1á25 live as well as at christ united methodist church, volunteers are collecting items for local families affected by the government shutdown. "i just wanna help give back to the community" jordan boyum volunteered today at the drive. she's pursuing a career in social work á so helping people get on their feet is her passion. "it's really hard to see the people around you struggle, especially as caring as this community is" danielle teal organized the drive with her organization "caring acts of kindness everywhere" á or cake. "with our group, we constantly assess where there's a need." cake is collecting food á personal items á and baby and toddler neccessities to lend a hand to federal employees in the rochester area who are waiting on a paycheck. "it's amazing because when there's an ask in this community, people show up and you can see that right now in this building" it's helping affected people put food in front of their families á but also an act of solidarity. "for the people that are impacted, we want them to know that we care about them, that we acknowledge that they're facing some hardships and we're looking to alleviate that stress and burden." cake volunteers are hoping the shutdown will come to and end soon. "i think that it's gone on far too long, i think that they're in a position they need to be able to figure it out and you know these are people's lives at stake." if you missed the donation drive today á there are bins at girl scouts river valleys and the váfáw for you to donate. those bins will be open until the government shutdown is over. in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3./// the donations will be held at a local food shelf... and federal employees can contact cake if they need donations.///