Speech to Text for Game Jam 6

inside look.xxx hey thank you calyn, that's right, i'm here in charles city for game jam six. it's an oppurtunity for video gamers and board game players to get out and socialize with some others today for day of fun. today i'm just out playing some board games, hanging with friends, you know..just having a good time. and chris summers wasn't alone as dozens gathered inside the zastrow room today. some were just there to play games and have fun while others such as seth sauceda and owen riker made the trip all the way from ames to earn a little extra cash. a little bit of money á it's mostly for enjoyment though. sauceda had already won 20ádollars from placing well. but for caleb williams á the man in charge of putting this tournament together á says that's not what the big takeaway is supposed to be. i guess the original point was i lived in a small town like this and you know i couldn't find enough people to play so i started traveling to others and i'm like well this is a lot of fun but i don't want to travel two hours á hour every time so i'll post my own á that was the whole point so i could have people to play with. and that he accomplished since the event first started in 20á15. it's been a blast to you know á getting to hang out with people á meet new people á that sort of thing. now for those interested in participating in these in the future, they say that you can like their facebook page for updates on the upcoming schedule their facebook page you can find a link to the facebook page under this story at káiámát dot com./// osage