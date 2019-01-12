Speech to Text for Preschool fair

the school year is nearly halfway over... and parents are already looking at options for where to send some of their littlest students to school. jaimie timm is figuring out where to send her oldest daughter to preschool. she went to the mower county preschool showcase at austin high school today á hosted by the united way of mower county. parents were able to check out the different options available to them in the area... while keeping in mind their own expectations.x xx honestly i'm looking for something that's a little less technology focused and that emphasizes a little bit more on curriculum. our kids are expected to do so much in school these days and she's only four high schoolers worked at the event today to earn volunteer hours for scholarships.///