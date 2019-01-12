Speech to Text for SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

supplies they need./// the government shutdown will also impact people who receive benefits from the supplemental nutrition assistance program á also known as snap á if they don't act quickly. to receive assistance in february á olmsted county residents must renew by (tuesday... which is earlier in the month than usual. olmsted county family support and assistance is having extra hours this weekend... 10 to 4á30 today and tomorrow to get those renewals in. they're advising people to call them or stop in if you're not sure about your benefits... the sooner you get in contact with them á the better.xxx that jeapordizes we understand 32 thousand families across the state of minnesota, about 1000 here in olmsted county one thing to keep in mind á benefits run out at the end of february... so the future of snap is looking grim if the shutdown doesn't end by the end of next