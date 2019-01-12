Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Mild and Sunny Sunday

Posted: Sat Jan 12 16:37:21 PST 2019
Updated: Sat Jan 12 16:37:21 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

Speech to Text for Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

live wx tease your full stormteam 3 weather forecast is next. brandon wx most of us lucked out on missing the snow saturday. the southern part of our southern most counties did see some light snow today with snow intensifying the further south you travel. clouds will mostly move out for sunday as we return to sunshine and highs in the lower 30's. it does look like more clouds than sun for monday with highs slightly warmer á into the middle 30's. that's where we remain tuesday afternoon with partly cloudy skies. it looks like a remarkably dry forecast with partly cloudy skies on wednesday and cooler highs in the mid 20's. our only snow chance as of now will come on thursday night but this looks small as of now. arctic air tries to move in next weekend with the potential return to lows near 0 and highs in the teens. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: low 20s. winds: east northeast at 4 to 8 mph. sunday: mostly sunny. highs: low 30s. winds: light and variable wind. sunday night: increasing clouds. thanks brandon./// to beat the cold... game enthusiasts in charles city and around the area are coming together to play their favorite video and board games. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock gives us an
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 27°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 22°
Sunshine returns for Sunday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Preschool fair

Image

SNAP benefits affected by government shutdown

Image

Your Saturday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Knead some help?

Image

Tapping into savings

Image

Birth rates at 30-year low

Image

No snow and businesses

Image

Keto diet

Community Events