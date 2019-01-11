Clear
Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Highlights across North Iowa and Southern Minnesota.

that's right, george... we start off with the dover eyota eagles, hosting the caledonia warriors. both teams enter tonight winners of five of their last seven games and both are in the running for their conference championships. both teams got the offense rolling early... haley jennings to heidi bolduan for a warriors three. the eagles on the break, some nice passing here... and lindsay field finds kylie lacey for the layáin. then... off a miss... katie tornstrom with the strong move to get the bucket. and then field... gets a three from the wing to fall... but it wasn't quite enough for the eagles... caledonia gets the road victory... elsewhere... the saint charles saints hosting the fillmore central falcons. this one was a shootout. megan shanahan with a pass to ellie welch and she cashes in the layup. the falcons retaliate with the outside shooting... kassidy broadwater hits one from the top of the key. but shanahan was too much for the falcons... she hits the corner three... shanahan finished with 24 points... the saints win 73 to 66. and now for a look at some of the night's best boys hoops from north iowa... here's kimt news 3 sports' kaleb gillock. kaleb... take it away.
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
Community Events