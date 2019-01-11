Clear
Knead some help?

A Rochester bread shop is helping during the shutdown.

Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

nation, one local business is doing what it can to spread a little positivity. the great harvest bread company in rochester has this shelf right next to the front door... with a sign reading "if you're strapped for cash because of the shut down or any other reason, help yourself to a free loaf." the owner tells us usually the 'day old bread' goes to food shelves. but until the government is back up and running, the day old bread will be available to anyone who needs it.xxx "the response has been pretty amazing and there was actually a lady who came in and she had a tear in her eye because she thought it was very nice." sweeny says he hopes by showing a little generosity with his businesses á others in the community will do the same./// the shutdown is hitting too close to home for many federal employees.
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
