Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Tapping into savings

Why people are running on empty during the Shutdown.

Posted: Fri Jan 11 20:42:33 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 20:42:33 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Tapping into savings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shutdown is hitting too close to home for many federal employees. 420áthousand people are going without pay. that's forcing families to rely on savings to support themselves. william axford áá a teacher at the federal bureau of prisons áá said he and his wife set money aside as a buffer but do not believe they have enough to cover their expenses. he says he and his colleagues are terrified. "everybody's very worried that they are not gonna have enough being that we don't know how much is going to be enough. i know personally we made our mortgage check for this month. if this goes for another month, that next mortgage check is going to be tough." credit unions including space coast credit union and launch federal credit union are offering interestá free loans to federal employees in need of help. well we've made it to the weekend... but can we expect snowflakes or sunshine? let's find out. let's go to kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan. she's in the stormteam 3 forecast center. brooke á what are you tracking tonight?// tonight: cloudy.
Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Albert Lea
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Prep basketball highlights from Friday Jan. 11

Image

Knead some help?

Image

Tapping into savings

Image

Birth rates at 30-year low

Image

No snow and businesses

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Community Events