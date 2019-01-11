Speech to Text for Tapping into savings

shutdown is hitting too close to home for many federal employees. 420áthousand people are going without pay. that's forcing families to rely on savings to support themselves. william axford áá a teacher at the federal bureau of prisons áá said he and his wife set money aside as a buffer but do not believe they have enough to cover their expenses. he says he and his colleagues are terrified. "everybody's very worried that they are not gonna have enough being that we don't know how much is going to be enough. i know personally we made our mortgage check for this month. if this goes for another month, that next mortgage check is going to be tough." credit unions including space coast credit union and launch federal credit union are offering interestá free loans to federal employees in need of help.