Birth rates at 30-year low

closer look at this dramatic drop. isabella á what are you finding out? george... the rochester public library is a popular spot for parents and their children. i caught up with some moms and dads today á and they tell me they understand why families are choosing to downsize.xxx "if i was working and we had to pay for daycare, i think that would... maybe would have changed how many kids we had because it is expensive." jody rowen is a mother of four. with the high price of raising kiddos á she understands why families are downsizing. "i think people are a little more stressed... busier these days... when you add in extra things like kids..it just makes it harder." but peggy huhe áá an acupuncture and fertility specialist says science is behind the drop. "diet, chemistry, i think some of the cell phone usage in the pocket." but huhe also believes the lack of fertility is multiálayered since more women are busier than ever. "ninetyánine nine nine percent of the women are working. so that can be a social thing too." still áá she does not believe we should worry too much. "we're still reproducing and there's not such a decline we're still in above the water of being overpopulated. " for anyone struggling with fertility áá huhe suggests making tweaks to your way of life. "looking at your lifestyle... some of the things you choose to do and then decreasing your stress response." and while raising a child is never easy... painless or cheap... alex and maria espada... the parents of two say it does not matter in the grand scheme. the centers for disease control also reports the u.s. fertility rate is now 16 percent below what is needed for the population to replace itself. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. //// thank you isabella... now minnesota's fertility rate is actually above the national average but still below what's needed to replace all of its residents.