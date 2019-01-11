Speech to Text for No snow and businesses

rejoicing over the lack of snow this winteráá others say they need snow to make ends meet. káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out how one plow driver is fairing without the extra income.xxx on the scene natural sound there's plenty of salt on the roadwaysáábut what there isn't much of. natural sound snowáá but who would have thought the amount of snow could spark it's own debate. i kind a like it myself it's pretty boring while judy hoppes and denny don't agree on the lack of snow. what about the snowmobilers what about building snow forts you can't even have a decent snowball fight they are out taking advantage of the clean streets ... with a drive. natural sound but for those like dalayne germundson of mason city autos. usually december january we get a lot of snow and car sales are usually down during those months so i try to go out and plow snow germundson says this year is going fairly well for car salesáábut he's no stranger to needing the snow to survive. last year was it a tough year for car sales snow removal wasn't like it was being an hour you think it be so it was a struggle last year with bills and licensing fees racking upáá best and hoppes can set aside their differences on this one. the poor guys who rely on moving snow for a living they don't have a very good thing going on right now. luckily for dalayneáácar sales are holding strongááas he waits one of we took to facebook to find out what you think of the lack of snow this january... 34 percent of viewers say it doesn't really feel like winter... and the other 66 percent say it's just amazing.///