Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Posted: Fri Jan 11 17:06:10 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 17:06:10 PST 2019
Posted By: Sara Knox

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-2 welcome back to the 30s ! filtered sunshine will give way to cloudy skies tonight, which will help keep lows from falling any lower than the low to mid 20s, but will limit our sunshine heating through saturday. that being said, above average temperatures will still persist from here until the next weekend. we'll remain dry through this time, but the same cannot be said about our friends to the south. a big winter storm will be rolling through, dropping several wet, heavy inches of snow south of the viewing area. travel will worsen the further south you go. back in our area, sunshine will return as clouds start to part sunday. mostly sunny skies are expected for monday, tuesday, and wednesday - with temperatures falling back into the 20s by the end of the week. tonight: cloudy. lows: low to mid 20s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: cloudy. highs: low 30s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: low 20s. winds: east northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thank you sara. / food stamps snap benefits-vo-3 the supplemental nutrition
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

