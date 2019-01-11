Speech to Text for Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-3 weather-live-4 weather-live-2 welcome back to the 30s ! filtered sunshine will give way to cloudy skies tonight, which will help keep lows from falling any lower than the low to mid 20s, but will limit our sunshine heating through saturday. that being said, above average temperatures will still persist from here until the next weekend. we'll remain dry through this time, but the same cannot be said about our friends to the south. a big winter storm will be rolling through, dropping several wet, heavy inches of snow south of the viewing area. travel will worsen the further south you go. back in our area, sunshine will return as clouds start to part sunday. mostly sunny skies are expected for monday, tuesday, and wednesday - with temperatures falling back into the 20s by the end of the week. tonight: cloudy. lows: low to mid 20s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: cloudy. highs: low 30s. winds: east northeast at 5 to 10 mph. saturday night: mostly cloudy. lows: low 20s. winds: east northeast at 3 to 6 mph. thank you sara. / food stamps snap benefits-vo-3 the supplemental nutrition