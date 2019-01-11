Speech to Text for Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

up./// thanks for joining us. i'm george mallet. katie lange has the night off. first... after 88 excruciating days for the family... officials say missing wisconsinite jayme closs escaped her captor and is now reunited with her aunt. an hour north of where jayme vanished... a woman says 13á year áold jayme approached her and asked for help yesterday. now 21á yeará old jake patterson is being charged with jayme's kidnapping and the murders of her parents. the barron county sheriff says patterson was targeting jayme closs when he entered her family's home and allegedly killed her parents. authorities say they arrested patterson yesterday while he was out looking for the escaped teen. today á we wanted to learn what protocols are in place on a local level when children disappear. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox joins us live now with the details. xxx i'm here in dodge county where i spoke to the emergency management director who says that acting fast is the best way to find missing children. they spent time in washington dác learning which questions to ask during emergency calls... if a child goes missing. xxx dodge county worked with the national center for missing and exploited children to develop a standard to use for missing child scenarios. if a child goes missing they quickly add the name to the state and national database so authorities across the country can stay alert and be on the look out. in southeast minnesota... residents like brent wilson are glad these protocols are in place. he hopes it will help foil abductions... because while jayme closs has been found now... wilson believes she'll still face a rough road ahead. very concerned about the little girl that there isn't some long lasting effects that she has to live through that's our concern at this point. the emergency management director here in dodge county also says in missing children cases... it goes back to the quote of "see something say something." live in dodge county jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. monday