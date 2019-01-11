Clear
Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Uber is now available statewide in Iowa

Posted: Fri Jan 11 16:47:02 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 16:47:03 PST 2019
Posted By: George Mallet

free for a certain timeframe./// there's no longer an excuse for iowans to get behind the wheel while intoxicated. uber á a popular ridesharing company announced earlier this week that its services will now be available across the entire hawkeye state. the popular app provides affordable and reliable transportatio n. anna maria masson is a lyft driver á and thinks it's a great business opportunity á especially on weekends and holidays.xxx i've been pretty busy because i stay until two o'clock in the morning á most other lyft people stay until midnight and then i do people get them home from the bars and all that. uber does say that wait times in areas who have recently launched service may expereince longer wait times than usual á but hopes to see those times decrease fairly soon./// just ahead
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
