Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Girl Scouts Try New Baby At Work Policy

Posted: Fri Jan 11 16:43:38 PST 2019
Updated: Fri Jan 11 16:43:38 PST 2019
Posted By: George Mallet

Speech to Text for New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how do you like this idea? a new bring your infant to work policy? the girl scouts are putting that policy to the test. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live at the scouts' regional office in mason city. alex á how did the idea come about?xxx george and katie á the idea came as cáeáo beth shelton received a suggestion from an employee that was about to have her first child. in addition á she wants to retain valuable employees who may be transitioning back to work. but would it work in other work places? i set out to find out.xxx while her two kids are 2 and 5 years old now... crystal brower supports an infants at work policy. "it's up to the parents if they wanna bring their kids with them if it's a rule they're allowing." brower would have loved bringing her babies to work. "i would want to be able to have them with me everyday for as long as i could, because they're only little for so long." the girl scouts' lindsey swartwood sees a world of benefit for the babies who get extra parental bonding time. "those first few months for your child, it's such a strong, important time developmental ly for an infant as they're growing and they're learning... " at sunbeam christian child care... director rhonda dedor (deeádoor) sees the benefits, but also the possible distractions of working parents having a baby in tow. "i guess as an employer, i wouldn't want somebody that i expected to be doing a job to be watching their child at the same time. i see what happens to the babies in the baby room, they're demanding." for her part, swartwooo sees the new girl scout policy as perfect for a demanding babe. "if a baby is needing that extra time with mom or dad, and they're the new policy goes hand in hand with the girl scouts of greater iowa plan of added benefits like 8 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents á and flexible work arrangements like tellecommutin g. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in addition á other staff can volunteer to be alternate care providers for infants if mom or dad needs to be baby free for a certain timeframe./// there's no longer an goes hand in hand with the girl scouts of greater iowa plan of added benefits like 8 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents á and flexible work arrangements like tellecommutin g. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in addition á other staff can volunteer to be alternate care providers for infants if mom or dad needs to be baby free
Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 28°
Austin
Clear
28° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 28°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Mild temps, cloudy skies, and a dry weekend heads our way.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keto diet

Image

Friday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

Image

Protocol for Missing Children Situations

Image

CDC: Up to 7.3 Million Hit By Flu So Far

Image

Uber Takes Over Hawkeye State

Image

New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Image

Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

Image

Wrestling, hockey and basketball highlights from Thursday

Image

4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

Community Events