Speech to Text for New Bring Your Baby To Work Policy For Girl Scouts

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

how do you like this idea? a new bring your infant to work policy? the girl scouts are putting that policy to the test. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us live at the scouts' regional office in mason city. alex á how did the idea come about?xxx george and katie á the idea came as cáeáo beth shelton received a suggestion from an employee that was about to have her first child. in addition á she wants to retain valuable employees who may be transitioning back to work. but would it work in other work places? i set out to find out.xxx while her two kids are 2 and 5 years old now... crystal brower supports an infants at work policy. "it's up to the parents if they wanna bring their kids with them if it's a rule they're allowing." brower would have loved bringing her babies to work. "i would want to be able to have them with me everyday for as long as i could, because they're only little for so long." the girl scouts' lindsey swartwood sees a world of benefit for the babies who get extra parental bonding time. "those first few months for your child, it's such a strong, important time developmental ly for an infant as they're growing and they're learning... " at sunbeam christian child care... director rhonda dedor (deeádoor) sees the benefits, but also the possible distractions of working parents having a baby in tow. "i guess as an employer, i wouldn't want somebody that i expected to be doing a job to be watching their child at the same time. i see what happens to the babies in the baby room, they're demanding." for her part, swartwooo sees the new girl scout policy as perfect for a demanding babe. "if a baby is needing that extra time with mom or dad, and they're the new policy goes hand in hand with the girl scouts of greater iowa plan of added benefits like 8 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents á and flexible work arrangements like tellecommutin g. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in addition á other staff can volunteer to be alternate care providers for infants if mom or dad needs to be baby free for a certain timeframe./// there's no longer an goes hand in hand with the girl scouts of greater iowa plan of added benefits like 8 weeks of paid parental leave for all parents á and flexible work arrangements like tellecommutin g. live in mason city á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. in addition á other staff can volunteer to be alternate care providers for infants if mom or dad needs to be baby free