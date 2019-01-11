Speech to Text for Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( it's another cool start to the day as we will wake up to temperatures in the teens and wind chills in the single digits. however, we may end up with more sunshine today, especially the further north you go. highs return to the lower 30's this afternoon. friday night will be relatively quiet across the area as a big storm misses us to the south, however, across north iowa, the potential for a patchy freezing drizzle and flurries exist heading into saturday. this may create for some slick spots.temperat ures remain in the low 30's through the weekend with not a whole lot of sunshine. we start next week with very mild temperatures in the middle 30's with sunshine on monday. temperatures eventually cool back to the