Speech to Text for Kasson coffee shop moving into downtown store front

local businesses can sometimes be pushed out of growing cities. but for one kasson family, they're seeing the opposite. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan is catching up with the family who attributes the success of their small business to a growing population... and of course good coffee beans. the whitmarsh family has been running trail creek coffee roasters out of their home but business has been booming! so much so that they have been able to move from their garage to right here, their very own brick and mortar shop right in the middle of downtown kasson. nats of coffee pouring "four years ago, my husband jim saw an article about how to roast coffee on a popcorn popper so that's how we started." family and friends loved the beans so much, they knew they had the (grounds( to start something bigger. "so we first started operating under the cottage food exemption which allowed us to roast our coffee in our garage." and a growing city along with a caffeine crazed community allowed the whitmarshes to expand (even more. "kasson is a developing town and a lot of rochester seems to be migrating to this area for that small town feel. we're trying to build up the downtown area and make it a more desirable place to come and visit." as they continue construction on the new shop, "over in this area, we're going to have a boutique" the community's needs are in mind.