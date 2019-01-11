Speech to Text for 4 pedestrian deaths so far in 2019

we're just ten days into the new year and there've already been a handful of deaths on minnesota roads... several of those deaths involving pedestrians. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo sat down with the brother of a rochester woman who died after she was hit walking to work. he's hoping his sister's story will inspire awareness and change and ultimately... save lives .xxx many think á it wont happen to me... either hitting a pedestrian behind the wheel or being the pedestrian getting hit. but statistics so far this year, prove otherwise. car driving by the numbers, put you at a stop. in minnesota, just 10 days into the new year.... there have been 8 traffic deaths... half of them pedestiran deaths. every single vehicle, pedestrian incident, somewhere, someone made a mistake. and kendall koens knows just how lifeá changing an accident like this can be. my girls are twelve months and seventeen months, and so they're not going to know their aunt.that's kind of hard to process. kendall's sister died after being hit by a car at this intersection. i drive past every single day because i work so close to where she got hit, it crosses my mind every time i drive there. there are measures drivers can take to keep everyone safe. minnesota department of public safety tells drivers drive distraction free... be extra cautious of pedestrians, and drive at safe speeds. your life can change permanently, so negatively, so quickly. literally in the blink of an eye the consequences are so enormous. so far there have been no( trafficá pedestrian deaths in iowa this year.