Speech to Text for Jayme Closs found alive

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

night off./// we begin tonight with breaking news shaking the nation. nearly 3 months after she vanished... wisconsin teen jayme closs has been found... and she is alive. the barron county wisconsin sheriff's department is breaking the news over social media tonight... there are few details but here's what we know so far. barron county authorities were notified by the douglas county sheriff's department... which is just over 80 miles north of barron... saying they'd located jayme alive. that was earlier tonight. now the facebook post says a suspect (is in custody./// this drama began in october... when authorities found closs's parents shot to death in their own home. a 9á1á1 call brought them to the home shortly before 1 aám on october 15th... where they found james and denise closs dead... and 13 yearáold jayme missing. that launched a monthsálong search... starting with an amber alert á stating authorities believed closs was taken from her home by someone likely armed with a gun. jayme was never considered a suspect in her parents' just minutes after the news of closs being found broke tonight... her name began trending on twitter... with tweets expressing both shock and gratitude. we expect to learn more tomorrow morning... but again á here's what we know tonight. the douglas county á wisconsin sheriff's department contacted barron county to inform them they'd found jayme alive. a suspect (is in custody tonight á in relation to her disappearance. and there will be a press briefing tomorrow morning at 10.. stay with kimt news 3 for the latest on this developing story.