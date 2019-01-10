Speech to Text for Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

will begin shortly thereafter./// the state of minnesota saw a 47 percent drop in fire deaths last year. that's the word from the state fire marshall tonight. but the marshal says minnesotans still need to take home fire prevention seriously. we met a rochester woman doing just that. xxx "if i have a candle burning which is nice in the winter, i don't leave it burning and make sure to blow it all out. we have a woodáburning fireplace so we don't leave the house if that's burning." in 2018... the state fire marshal reports there were 36 deaths... a big drop from the year before when there were 68. fire fighters and eámát's