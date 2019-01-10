Clear
BREAKING NEWS: 13-year-old Wisconsin girl found alive Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

The state saw a 47% drop in fire deaths in 2018.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 20:50:00 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 20:50:00 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

Speech to Text for Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

will begin shortly thereafter./// the state of minnesota saw a 47 percent drop in fire deaths last year. that's the word from the state fire marshall tonight. but the marshal says minnesotans still need to take home fire prevention seriously. we met a rochester woman doing just that. xxx "if i have a candle burning which is nice in the winter, i don't leave it burning and make sure to blow it all out. we have a woodáburning fireplace so we don't leave the house if that's burning." in 2018... the state fire marshal reports there were 36 deaths... a big drop from the year before when there were 68. fire fighters and eámát's
Mason City
Clear
21° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Albert Lea
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Austin
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 15°
Charles City
Few Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 9°
Rochester
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 7°
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Jayme Closs found alive

Image

Fire deaths go down in Minnesota

Image

Food banks & government shutdown

Image

Mayor can't make it to "Meet the Mayor"

Image

Helping a firefigher in need

Image

Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Image

Roundabout Coming to Byron

Image

Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Image

Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

Image

FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

Community Events