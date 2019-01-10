Clear
Helping a firefigher in need

How one department is helping one of their own.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 20:44:45 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 20:44:45 PST 2019
Posted By: Elizabeth Stay

fire fighters and eámát's are always there when they're called upon á and one local fire fighter battling cancer is learning firefighters will also help their own. káiámát news three's brian tabick is finding out what one department is doing for a brother in need.xxx natural sound ben neal has been with the forest city fire department for around seven months. natural sound i get to have comradery with all my brothers down here and the fact that i get to serve the community i live in as it's pretty much why i joined but a little over two months ago his life changed when he was diagnosed with cancer. 25 don't really expect snow like this to happen not only are those of the forest city fire department selling tá shirts and helping raise money for medical costs they're taking it a step further it was sheet rocked and so we did all the interior painting floor coverings cabinetry finished work basically from sheet rock to finish they've been finishing ben's house. how much time did you guys put into it a lot i wouldn't dare venture a guess chief mark johnson says it isn't only the right thing to doááit shows the importance of having younger families moving in to forest city. we're just so fortunate to have young people like been willing to come and help us serve our community neal isn't taking the heartfelt backing ofhis fellow firefighters for granted.. i would've been at home for probably another three months or so so what they did for me there and help the ben neal shirts are for saleáá 20 dollars each. chief johnson says the mason city fire department bought 50 of them and will be wearing them while on duty./// well the government
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
