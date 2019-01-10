Speech to Text for Dept. of Education Remains Funded

of us have been feeling the impact of the partial government shutdown... but not all federal agencies feeling the pinch. the department of education remains fully funded. there's no disruption for students who apply for federal loans and that's good news for recent rochester community and technical college graduate fernando sanchez. he was worried many of his friends wouldn't be able to continue their education. sanchez says it's impossible for most students to pay for college out of pocket. xxx a lot of students see that and like how am i suppose to do it if the government can't even do it you know. if you've graduated the shutdown doesn't impact repaying