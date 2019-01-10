Clear
Dept. of Education Remains Funded

It's good news for college students that their student loans won't be impacted

Posted: Thu Jan 10 17:04:36 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 17:04:37 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

Speech to Text for Dept. of Education Remains Funded

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of us have been feeling the impact of the partial government shutdown... but not all federal agencies feeling the pinch. the department of education remains fully funded. there's no disruption for students who apply for federal loans and that's good news for recent rochester community and technical college graduate fernando sanchez. he was worried many of his friends wouldn't be able to continue their education. sanchez says it's impossible for most students to pay for college out of pocket. xxx a lot of students see that and like how am i suppose to do it if the government can't even do it you know. if you've graduated the shutdown doesn't impact repaying
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
