Roundabout Coming to Byron

City leaders are hoping this will ease the safety concerns about an existing intersection.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 16:57:07 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 16:57:07 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

it's an intersection in byron that many residents are calling dangerous. 10th avenue and seventh street northeast isn't a four way stop like many drivers think. it's a two way stop and now city leaders are planning to spend over 800áthousand to ease concerns. residents like june turany (tooáranáee) are looking forward to the traffic circle. she's lived in byron for nearly 20áyears and says the intersection is too close to byron primary school... putting children at risk. turany (tooá rany) says she's seen firstáhand how dangerous that intersection quite a few accidents yeah being next to the school hopefully the roundabout will slow it down and stop some of those issues. city leaders tell káiámát they are now in the design stages. their hope is that construction will
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
