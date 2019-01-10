Clear
Chateau Theatre Undergoing Renovations

Posted: Thu Jan 10 16:55:27 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 16:55:27 PST 2019
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

first... destination medical center... it's meant to turn rochester into a global destination for health and wellness... and it's just one of the initiatives changing the shape of the city before our eyes. the changes include million dollar improvements to one of rochester's historic landmarks. kimt news three's isabella basco takes us inside the historic chateau theater á isabella? xxx katie, i'm standing inside the chateau theatre. as you can see behind me... some exciting new renovations have just started this week... bringing new life to a beloved site. xxx "we're putting up temporary protection to make sure all the historic features on the inside of the building are protected, going to remove the escalators and remove the entire mezzanine." aaron benike is overseeing the renovation of the historic chateau theatre. he believes the work will rejuvenate a community staple. "the citizens of rochester have been wanting to get inside the chateau theatre and this will give them the chance to experience it again after years of being closed." benike frequented the chateau as a child. he's upbeat about the possibility of restoring the childhood memories of his fellow rochester natives. "you'll be able to walk into the doors and look up and see the chateau theatre as people remembered it when it was a theatre." he's hopeful the theater will usher in a new era of memories. "to be able to come downtown and to see a movie is special for a lot of folks. the chateau aaron benike tells me the opening date is set for june 15th. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco..kimt news 3./// thank you isabella. the city of rochester contributed over a million dollars for the renovations.
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
