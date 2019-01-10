Clear
Working towards diversity, inclusion and equity

We're taking a look at how Governor Walz looks to tackle those issues.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 16:46:49 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 16:46:49 PST 2019
Posted By: Katie Lange

that we do better off when we're in it together." it's minnesota governor tim walz's first executive order... establishing a council on diversity á inclusion á and equity. walz signed it yesterday... with the goal of building on the council former governor mark dayton formed. governor walz wants his council to expand its scope to address geographic diversity as well as important considerations about equity in the state. xxx which brings us now to a person working towards diversity á inclusivity á and equity on a (local level. dee sabol is executive director at the diversity council here in rochester. she's working toward the same goals as the guv, in the med city... she's glad walz is making diversity such a high priority at the capitol. xxx we were so excited. this is something that was important to the last governor and his team, but we're thrilled to see that we don't have to kind of start over or bring diversity and equity back up in terms of awareness for the coming governor while governor walz is making these moves at the capitol á will the action trickle into greater minnesota? we'll hear what the diversity council thinks on kimt news
The warm up trend has begun - clouds will move back in for Friday.
