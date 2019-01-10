Speech to Text for FDA trims inspections due to shutdown

student another casualty of the shutdown... routine food inspections by the fádáa. commissioner scott gottlieb (gotáleeb) says inspections will be limited to high risk products. live kimt news 3's alex jirgens visited a popular grocery to get shoppers thoughts. alex?xxx george and katie á the fádáa inspects more than 75 percent of food we get from the grocery store. right now nothing is being inspected á gottlieb hopes to have crews on shift next week to review high risk items like seafood á fresh fruits and veggies. those i spoke with á tell me they hope (normal routine inspections of all products resume quickly..xxx she's been floored three times by gutá wrenching food poisoning. so this womanáá á who asked that we not use her nameááá is extra careful when shopping for chicken. "i look up a lot online and go into processors... how if they're humanely... " with the shutdown ongoing... she's hoping fda inspections resume soon. "it's very concerning because some, even though they're keeping the strict standards, something still might fall through the cracks because they don't have enough staff to cover." the agency has said that imported food products will still be inspected, monitoring for food poisoning and other serious problems will continue.. bruce malwitz grows a lot of his own food... but is also a regular here at randy's. while he also wants the inspections to resume á he trusts the suppliers at randy's. "i've been shopping here for years, and haven't had a problem outside of overeating." she believes all of us should check out our purchases carefully. "as a consumer and as a parent, you want what's best. you don't want your kids coming down with sickness or e. coli or any of that. every step that the centers for disease control and prevention á which helps with food recalls á is not affected by the shutdown. the department of agriculture says inspections on meat á poultry and eggs á which the fádáa does not overseeá will continue. live in clear lake á alex jirgens á kimt news 3./// thank you alex. the fádáa says it's working to return enough manpower to duty in order to inspect highárisk foods.///