Thursday Evening Stormteam 3 Forecast

3 at 10./// thanks brooke. kimt storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox joins us now... sara á you mentioned the return of southern winds? xxx with a few more cloudy skies making their way in this evening, plan for a partly cloudy and above average evening across the region. high pressure has exited to the east, returning to us mild southeastern winds. temperatures will fall into the upper teens tonight, when temps are normally in the single digits. for friday, we'll experience a mix of sun and clouds until the evening when mostly cloudy skies return and a slight chance for light snow moves through. this is part of a much stronger system to the south, and the bulk of the precipitation will miss us á however, there remains a chance for a few flakes and icy patches south of iá90 friday night into saturday morning. cloud cover will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler for saturday (near 301) with sunshine returning in full force by monday and tuesday. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: upper teens. winds: southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday: mix of sun & clouds. highs: low 30s. winds: south southeast at 5 to 10 mph. friday night: mostly cloudy/isolate d light snow