Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Logan Olson says after he sustained a concussion on the ice, he adjusted his method of play to better protect his head.

Posted: Thu Jan 10 16:11:53 PST 2019
Updated: Thu Jan 10 16:11:54 PST 2019
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for Hockey concussion recommendations released by Mayo Clinic

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

brain injury that often goes unnoticed... a concussion. now - researchers at mayo clinic are looking at ways to reduce concussions in hockey players. hockey concussion study-vo-1 lowerthird2line:reducing concussions on the ice rochester, mn a concussion is typically caused from a blow to the head... and for players like logan olson - it's an injury he never wants to experience again. he tells k-i-m-t a few years ago - he suffered from a concussion while playing hockey... ever since then - he's taken extra steps prevent head injuries.xxx hockey concussion study-sot-1 lowerthird2line:logan olson hockey player make sure i have my head up and not going into the boards wrong or putting myself in a situation to get hit from behind or anything like that. hockey concussion study-sot-6 some of mayo clinic's concussion recommendation s include establishing a database for sport-related concussions... eliminating body checking in bantam youth hockey... and establishing tests to diagnose concussions right away. / the flu is spreading in
