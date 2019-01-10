Speech to Text for New mannequin helps with CPR training

proven to save lives... c-p-r... but only about 3 in 10 adults in the u-s have up-to-date training on how to perform it. but if you are among those who don't - a new tool at the forest city y- m-ca could help you understand its importance. kimt news 3's alex jirgens got hands-on experience today.xxx cpr manikin-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:big red helps to save lives forest city, ia c-p-r instructor ree pederson is teaching waldorf student ricardo magana how to use the new interactive mannequin - named big red. with each chest compression - magana is able to see the blood flowing to big red's brain. he says the session taught him more than those he's attended in the past. lowerthird2line:ricardo magana storm lake, ia "with this one, i can actually tell that i was doing it sometimes wrong in practice, but i just learned a lot right now." cpr manikin-mpkg-4 classes will soon be offered to the public so that they can practice on big red as well. in forest city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. according to the american heart association - about 475- thousand people die from cardiac arrest in a single year. but in 20-14 - nearly 45 percent of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest victims survived because they received c-p-r. / it's