Speech to Text for Bids come in for multipurpose arena

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

an update on the major downtown revitalization project taking place in mason city - dubbed the river city renaissance project. a week after the mason city city council voted to open the first stage of construction for the multipurpose arena... today construction companies are turning in their bids for that part of the project. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick was there as the bids came in. he bring us that story.xxx rcr next steps-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:bids for construction are in mason city, ia it won't be long now before demolition of the old j-c- penny's building starts to look more like this--something those who regularly walk through the mall say needs to happen. just need it i have something different caldwell has lived in mason city his whole life and with bids moving forward - he's ready for the change. rcr next steps-llpkg-4 it should bring more people in because i don't know how it stays open the way it is now lowerthird2line:bids for construction are in mason city, ia natural sound five bids from companies were given to the city today for demolition... with the lowest coming from charlson excavating. natural sound good competition in the bids were happy that we have the interest but the vetting process isn't done just yet. rcr next steps-llpkg-5 we'll go to the vetting process and make sure that all of the lowest responsive bidder it is somebody that can complete the project rcr next steps-llpkg-7 but caldwell says the sooner the better. i think that get mason city bigger is they have to get some new places to work in there and i think as long as they don't do that ain't going to get much done rcr next steps-llpkg-3 all of the bids will be going in front of the mason city city council at tuesdays council meeting with the lowest qualified better getting the job in mason city brian tabick k-i- m-t news three. / contractors are currently testing the building for asbestos and those results from that test should be available tomorrow. / a north