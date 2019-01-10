Speech to Text for A new sheriff is sworn in in Fillmore County

election by a large margin in november - the new fillmore county sheriff was sworn in just two days ago. kimt news 3's annalise johnson sat down with the man in charge of keeping fillmore county safe - to find out what kind of changes he wants to make.xxx new sheriff in town-mpkg-1 new sheriff in town-pkg-3 he's worked for the fillmore county sheriff's office for the last 22 years, but now has a new role. there's a new sheriff in town. new sheriff in town-pkg-8 "in 2008 i was promoted to captain which in fillmore county is our 3rd in command but it's also our lead investigator." that was sheriff john degeorge's last position before being sworn in as sheriff on monday. during the election - he received nearly 70 percent of the popular vote - beating the incumbant - former sheriff tom kaase. degeorge says running for sheriff was always his plan. new sheriff in town-pkg-6 "when the time was right, when we had a need for a change and when i was ready to be a good sheriff, i would run for sheriff here in fillmore county. i'd committed to spending my career here, i grew up here, and i knew i wasn't going to leave." new sheriff in town-pkg-9 i went to downtown preston to talk to community members to hear what they want out of the new sheriff. new sheriff in town-pkg-7 "what i would be looking for is probably somebody a little more engaged in the community, somebody that we can see what he's doing, hear what he's doing." new sheriff in town-pkg-10 community engagement is actually one of sheriff degeorge's top priorities. "i think one of the things we could do a better job of is being accessible to the public and that starts with myself a sheriff being accessible to the public but also encouraging and fostering our deputies to continue to do that" he wants to start a crime prevention program and bring dare - drug abuse resistance education - to fillmore county schools twice a year instead of once. "that's what i think most residents would like to see. somebody whos involved in the community, somebody whos going to the schools, talking to the kids" new sheriff in town-pkg-5 the department is working on hiring a new deputy to fill sheriff degeorge's former position. in preston annalise johnson kimt news 3. / while the agency is adjusting to this change in leadership - getting up to full staff is another priority. we'll hear about that on kimt news 3 at