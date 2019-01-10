Speech to Text for Rochester family feeling effects of government shutdown

the employees here at the federal medical center, a prision in town. tomorrow will mark a full pay today is day 20 of the partial federal government shutdown... which for mother of two, caitlin matera... means day 20 without an income. we've lived through a couple of shutdowns time it happens. caitlins husband zach has been serving the country since he was 17... and is now a corrections officer at the federal medical center, a prison in rochester. this is a prison, you don't want them not going to work. he constantly keeps his chin up, does his duty and goes to work every day. as a singleá income family, matera can no longer afford simple things... like a cup of coffee, or taking her daughters to the movies. it's now become a balancing game of even the little items which has become increasingly stressful and hard to figure out. and her family is not alone. this prison has 416 employees, all working without paychecks. we have to pay our bills and we have to do our budgeting, and we should not have to bear the burden of someone else's argument on all of our backs. the hardest part about carrying the burden... the uncertainty, uncertainty. i live with tearin my eyes all day every day. i don't know how much help to ask for, i don't know when this will end. i dont even know simple solutions. i dont know answers. her family can't go without matera tells me,