Speech to Text for Donation drives to help Rochester families impacted by shutdown

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the ongoing government shut down has hundreds of people in rochester working without pay. kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live with how the community is coming together to help these families. annalisa? tyler and arielle, people are going to start seeing ways they can help families in rochester. like these donation bins with these signs on them... where people can donate food, cleaning items, to help families that are now facing 20 days without pay. caitlin matera's family is just one of the families in town feeling the weight of the shutdown. her husband is a corrections officer at the federal medical center, a prison in rochester. monday will mark a full paycheck lost for matera's family, which has her leaning on family and the community for financial support. out of thankfulness that i am surrounded by not just friends and family but a community that cares. it's overwhelming. these bins are going to be at the girls scouts of river valley store in southwest rochester and( at the váfáw on the north side of town. matera tells me donations will be collected as long as the the volunteer service group caring acts of kindness everywhere, known as cake, is also hosting a donation drive this staturday. from 10 in the morning to 1 pá m, people can donate nonperishable food, personal care items, and baby diapers or wipes to these two locations. christ united methodist church and 125 live. all donations, again going to help families impacted by the shutdown.