Speech to Text for Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

meteorologist brandon libby for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( we are starting thursday morning off with some cloud cover and cool temperatures once again. winds aren't as strong so wind chills will generally be close to zero to start. clouds decrease this morning leading to another sunny day. as winds shift to the southeast, we get a return of seasonable air in the middle 20's. a storm system will miss us to the south for friday and saturday but we will generally see cloudy skies over these two days with a chance for isolated light snow and perhaps some freezing drizzle in north iowa and south friday night and saturday morning. lows will be in the low 20's with highs in the low 30's. clouds will try to linger for sunday but sun should return by monday and tuesday with highs in the middle 30's. clouds return by the middle of the week. today: gradual am clearing to sunny skies. highs: mid 20s. winds: east becoming southeast at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy/increas ing clouds. lows: upper teens. winds: south thanks jon.