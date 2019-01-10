Speech to Text for NIACC sweeps Iowa Central in hoops action

the north iowa area community college women's basketball team has been dominating this season á averaging nearly 97 points per game á but tonight á the squad ran into a team who limited offensive opportunities. coach ciochetto and the trojans playing host to iowa central. second half á justice crooks finds a cutting tierra itula who banks it off the window for the easy bucket. then the ball is loose on the floor but the tritons regain possession finding an open avery terwilliger open for the three. but niacc answers back á autam mendez with the rebound and the trifecta trojans win this one 79 to 62. then the men would get their turn to take the court. we start in the first half where deundra roberson knocks down the unassisted three. then the lob down inside to wendell matthews who fakes and goes the opposite way for the basket and the foul. the tritons would try to answer back with a three from kane kramer but it's not enough as niacc has now won ten games in a row with tonight's 86 to 75 victory./// meanwhile á the rácátác men's basketball team was back at home tonight picking up a 69 to 56 win over the riverland blue devils. with tonight's win á the yellow jackets are now eight and six on the year and hosts saint cloud tech on saturday at three o'clock./// in the nácáaáa á big ten play wasn't kind to the iowa hawkeyes to begin with á but tonight á they hoped to string together backá toáback wins. the northwestern football team was honored prior to the start of