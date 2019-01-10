Clear
Preventing drug addiction

Authorities are addressing the issue of drug abuse in hopes it doesn't hurt local families in Olmsted County.

by talking to parents. on the scene sheriff kevin torgerson tells me the opiod epidemic here in olmsted county is growing. parents are gathering here tonight to be sure that their children won't be part of that epidemic. "the big thing is have the conversations, ask questions and stay involved." and it's just for those reasons á community members are filling the stewartville performing arts center for tonight. peggy weivoda is here to share her story with other parents. "i have lost a son at the age of 25 of a herion overdose and its extremely critical for me to be proactive in the community." she says no one is immune to addiction. "our son was extremely knowlegable very outgoing very personable with such promise for his future and when we learned of his chemical use, of course we were hopeful that we could get him into a program and bring hope to his future and ultimately that ended up not being the case." it's stories like weivoda's and forums like tonights that can prevent our future leaders from developing this deadly disease. "we're here to help. that's all we want to do is help people and help kids grow up to be great kids and adults." in stewartville... "it's a big deal." brooke there will be another forum
