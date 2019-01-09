Speech to Text for Final day to move out

30 people have been removed from their homes at the key west apartments in mason city. formerly known as the regency terrace aparments á a judge has ruled the buildings are unsafe to live in because of mold á asbestos á and lead paint. káiámát news three's brian tabick is speaking to a family who says they now have no where to go. police were on hand around five this afternoon making sure everyone has moved out. stilláá not everyone has started packing their things. we don't have the income to go to another apartment. shelley highbear and her husband are among the 11 people who still called the key west apartments home until late this afternoon. they've struggled with finding a new place to live. we were denied by autumn park apartments because they did a background check and said my husband has a criminal history. we went to american reality, paid twenty dollars, they did a background check and said we need someone to cosign for for our apartment. they went to the mason city housing authority for hud assistance, but... we do have some on our waiting list. right now we have a 4 to 6 month. cathy burtness says about half of the residents were receiving hud assistance. by last summer, though, it became clear the complex's days were numbered. we kind of had let them know it was early as the summer that you might wanna start thinking about looking for different places that the inspections that we were doing we're not passing inspection we could see that the complex was deteriorating. burtness says if apartments don't pass the federal inspections they can't give the federal aid. for now the highbears have no place to go, i would like to see this stalled but they can't make us go live homeless. on a cold january night, a couple in dire, the mason city housing authority says it doesn't regularly see apartment complexes white tagged like this. they do say they 've been in touch with the new owners of the apartments and there are plans to rebuild.///