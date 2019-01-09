Speech to Text for Rock wall could improve performance in the classroom

department of education named charles city high school among 341 schools that need improvement. rock wall and test scores-vo-1 lowerthird2line:district aims to improve state standing charles city, ia according to a recent school performance report - a few fields such as state assessment participation and achievement in reading and math are currently below state average - however - the district is committed to changing that by trying to get kids excited about learning. one way is through a new rock wall that students took part in building - with the goal of getting them to not only improve physically - but also become better at problem solving. robert pittman is a social studies teacher at the school - and hopes that the wall could translate to success into the classroom.xxx rock wall and test scores-sot-1 lowerthird2line:robert pittman teacher, charles city high school "every time a kid is excited like 'hey i'm gonna go rock climbing today', then when they go to their next class they're gonna be like 'you know what i just did this. i'm gonna now try this a little bit harder, i might ask for help.' but the best part about rock climbing is the problem solving that allows kids to do." pittman has also implemented other ways to improve his students scores - including working more reading and writing into his social studies classes. /