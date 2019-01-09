Speech to Text for Backpack Program at Rushford-Peterson sees need decrease

to feed their children - the weekends can be a problem. that's why many districts in our area - including rochester - austin - and rudd- rockford- marble rock chave something called 'backpack programs' to help fill that nutritional gap on saturdays and sundays. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is learning that one school is seeing a decline in the use of their program.xxx backpack program-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:annalise johnson ajohnson@kimt.com inspired by similar programs all over the country - volunteers make sure that students here at rushford- peterson schools have food over the weekend for themselves and their families. backpack program-llpkg-3 "right now, these are just all the empties." retired music teacher and band director burt svendsen is making an impact on rushford- peterson students even in his retirement. with the help of area churches - he and his wife run the area's backpack program. backpack program-llpkg-4 "god calls us to look out for our neighbor and if this is one little thing we could do" backpack program-llpkg-6 here's how it works nat volunteers fill backpacks with roughly 2 breakfasts and 2 lunches. anonymously - students take the bags on fridays and return them - empty - on mondays. "the only string to this is that we ask you to bring the backpack back" backpack program-llpkg-5 "our families are willing to say yes im willing to let you help because sometimes you have to convince families to let your pride down a little bit." backpack program-llpkg-7 as nearly 40 percent of rushford- peterson students have free or reduced price school lunch - it's clear there's a need to help area families. however - that need isn't as high as it once was. "thats a good thing, yes" while about 40 students signed up for bags in 2012 - that number is now 10. "we've seen some growth in our community as well as some stabilization for our families but within any community and within any school district there's always children that are in need but as long as there's any need to feed rushford- peterson kids - svendsen says the program will continue. "as one of the local pastors said, he says if there's just one family that gets a benefit out of this, i will pack that backpack myself." backpack program-llpkg-8 a new addition to the backpack program is this year, backpacks also have a coupon for a gallon of milk, redeemable here at rushford foods. in rushford annalise johnson kimt news 3. superintendent ehler is not seeking another term as superintendent after this school year - but is confident that whoever takes his place will continue to be as supportive of the project. / the iowa