Speech to Text for National Blue Blood Drive sees officers give back

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the day today - law enforcement agencies across the country took part in the national blue blood drive - including local officers at life serve in mason city. kimt news 3's alex jirgens spoke with our hometown heroes who are giving back.xxx blue blood drive-llmpkg-1 blue blood drive-llmpkg-3 there's been a decent turnout of people coming through the life serve blood center in mason city today as part of the national blue blood drive. and speaking with those who are donating today - they tell me it's all going towards a good cause. lowerthird2line:national blue blood drive mason city, ia "if something i can do for just a couple minutes helps somebody else, then why not?" dispatcher molly arns normally takes emergency calls - but today - she's rolling up her sleeves and donating blood. it's her first time donating on law enforcement appreciation day. and it's not just members of law enforcement giving - it's people throughout the community. arns says something as small as donating a pint can mean so much to those that protect and serve.xxx lowerthird2line:molly arns cerro gordo co. dispatcher "law enforcement sometimes they get a bad rap so it's nice that anything anyone can do to help support them for everything they do for us." in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / the event was organized by the group "concerns of police survivors" - or cops - which provides resources to help survivors after a loved one is killed in the line of duty. since its start in 19-84... cops membership has grown to more than 48 thousand survivors. / a local