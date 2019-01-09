Speech to Text for hacienda assault

want dna samples from all male employees at this phoenix nursing facitily where a woman in a vegetative state became pregnant. her family was shocked when she gave birth last month. meg oliver has the very latest.xxx national pkg 1 9 18 investigators have issued warrants to collect dna of every male staffer at the hacienda healthcare facility in phoenix, arizona. (sot former chief sex crimes investigator bill richardson ) the woman, who gave birth, is incapable of giving consent, means that it's a sexual assault. and it's that simple the 29 year old victim is a member of the san carlos apache tribe . she was in a vegetative state at the facility for more than a decade& following a nearádrowning incident. she delivered a healthy baby boy on december 29á th& but the staff did not know she was pregnant until she began moaning before going into labor. tribal leaders say they are shocked and horrified that a caretaker would take advantage of a vulnerable patient. other families at the facility say they don't feel they're loved ones are safe. trust has been broken. "trust has definitely been broken. bill timmons, who was the cá eáo at hacienda for nearly three decades, has stepped down amid the investigation. a lawyer for the woman's family issued a statement saying they are outraged at the neglect of their daughter but that "the baby boy has been born into a loving family and will be well cared the arizona department of health services has implemented new safety measures at facilities across the state, including increased staff presence during any patient interaction and additional security measures involving visitors.///