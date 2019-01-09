Speech to Text for Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

brutal out yesterday. we are starting today with cold temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero thanks to clear skies and strong winds. you'll definitely want to bust out the full winter gear for today as highs remain in the middle to upper teens despite sunshine. winds remain strong from the northwest gusting to 30 mph but will decrease throughout the day. clouds increase tonight with another cold start for thursday morning with lows in the upper single digits again. clouds exit thursday morning leaving us with sun and highs back to the 20's. clouds return friday and saturday with highs above average in the low 30's with a chance for very isolated, very light snow friday night and saturday morning. mild air rolls into the weekend and next wee with highs in the lower to mid 30's. looks like plenty of sun from sunday through tuesday. today: sunny. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 20. gusts up to 30 mph. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: upper single digits. winds: north becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: decreasing am clouds/becomi ng mostly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds: