Your Wednesday KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast

Cold and blustery with warmer air on Thursday.

Posted: Wed Jan 09 05:23:22 PST 2019
Updated: Wed Jan 09 05:23:23 PST 2019
Posted By: Brandon Libby

brutal out yesterday. we are starting today with cold temperatures in the single digits and wind chills well below zero thanks to clear skies and strong winds. you'll definitely want to bust out the full winter gear for today as highs remain in the middle to upper teens despite sunshine. winds remain strong from the northwest gusting to 30 mph but will decrease throughout the day. clouds increase tonight with another cold start for thursday morning with lows in the upper single digits again. clouds exit thursday morning leaving us with sun and highs back to the 20's. clouds return friday and saturday with highs above average in the low 30's with a chance for very isolated, very light snow friday night and saturday morning. mild air rolls into the weekend and next wee with highs in the lower to mid 30's. looks like plenty of sun from sunday through tuesday. today: sunny. highs: mid to upper teens. winds: northwest at 10 to 20. gusts up to 30 mph. tonight: increasing clouds. lows: upper single digits. winds: north becoming northeast at 5 to 10 mph. thursday: decreasing am clouds/becomi ng mostly sunny. highs: mid 20's. winds:
Mason City
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: -13°
Albert Lea
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -10°
Austin
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -7°
Charles City
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: -10°
Rochester
Clear
wxIcon
Hi: 15° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -14°
Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week.
