Speech to Text for New EMS truck in service in Byron

first responders in byron have a new piece of equipment to better serve people during emergencies. after years of work and getting the money, they now have a new eámás rig. live kimt news three's annalisa pardo joins us live after taking a ride in it. annalisa what are some of the features? tyler and arielle, take look around... im in byron and this is pretty much the scene anywhere you go in town. it's dark and close to a highway.... that's why byron first responders' new eámás truck is customized to help people who live here. siren this is the new first responder truck you'll see rushing to help you in byron... replacing this one that's been around for nearly 20 years. the upgrade cost taxpayers over 100á thousand dollars... but for first responders director, brian macgregor, beeping it's worth every penny. space wise, we have much more utilized space in the new truck compared to the old truck. it comes with chairs and water for firefighters working a scene, and this customámade compartment holding tools for rescues. and as first responder, caleb feine shows... drawers lifting up the tools are easy to access. here in byron, we go on a lot of car accidents so we're on the highway a lot, one of the most dangerous places for us to operate and depending on where the vehicle is at we're able to access both sides, to again keep us safe. perhaps the most helpful feature.... we have a lot of lights you can't even see, and it makes us more visible, just to keep our people safe. it even has a spot light... so bright, it can be seen in broad daylight. it's going to be beneficial to the community because we're going to be as for the old eámás truck from 1999, it's being sold back to the city.