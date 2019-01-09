Speech to Text for Pledge at Meeting

the actions of a political leader in mitchell county residents upset. the live video shows county supervisor stanley walk leaving this morning's meeting. it's prompted outrage from residents on social media. káiámát news three's kaleb gillock is live in the newsroom with the details á kaleb á what can you tell us???xxx hey thank you katie and george. it all began today at the weekly board of supervisors meeting in mitchell county á where walk is accused of refusing to join in reciting the pledge of allegiance prior to the start of the meeting.xxx ambient room noise and beginning of pledge this video shows mitchell county district two supervisor á stanley walk á leaving the room when a resident began leading the pledge of allegiance. after seeing it á i wanted some answers... specifically about why he decided to get up and go. i spoke with supervisor walk... and he told me it wasn't to disrespect the country á but to express his first ammedment right. i'm not against the country and that but i am against the idea that, uh, we have justice for all. we do not no longer have justice for all here in this country. the super rich have taken over and, uh, it's time that people stand up and say enough's enough. the little guy deserves justice. walk also told me the pledge of allegiance wasn't on today's agenda. it was led by a resident á and meetings do not allow public comment unless called upon. live in the newsroom á kaleb gillock á káiámát news three.xxx be sure to join us tomorrow morning for kimt news 3's daybreak to hear from a former county supervisor candidate who reflects on walk's walká out.///