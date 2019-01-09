Speech to Text for No upgrades for RPS transportation

continuing coverage we're continuing to follow changes planned for rochester public schools transportatio n system. the school board planning on expanding the bus system á using public transportatio n... but costs are getting in the way. kimt news 3's isabella basco was at tonight's board meeting and joins us live now. isabella? live katie and george... the executive director of operations for rochester public schools estimates the cost of expanding their bus system would be a million dollars a year. now the school board is going back to the drawing board.xxx "i am very sad about that." ginny amundson is an employee at rochester public schools. she's disappointed at what she sees as the outsized cost of upgrading the bus system. "it's nice to be able to have especially for some of the outlying regions that you can pick up a whole family at the same time and not have to do the same route." amundson says something needs to be done when it comes to later start times for students. "they are yawning they can't focus as well. i work with kids at the end of the day and they are much more alert." amundson believes it will be difficult for the board to find a solutuion. "it's not gonna be easy. it's not gonna be an easy solution." the school board has decided to stay with it's current bussing system... meaning every bus will continue to do more than one route á to pick up students. they plan to consider their options and discuss it more in february. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. and also at tonight's meeting á rochester families are getting relief when it comes to paying for school lunches. first alliance credit union donated 85á hundred dollars to the district á to pay down deliquent lunch accounts. first alliance says it's giving back to the community that supports them./// developing story it's a developing story