Speech to Text for Ice is thinning on area lakes

anglers á thinning ice á vehicles plunging through thin ice... and today á brought with it another twist... wicked winds. take a look... this afternoon á emergency authorities scrambled to clear lake á for a possible ice rescue. instead they found this unoccupied ice house skating across the lake. kimt news 3's alex jirgens caught up with anglers á to see how the weather's impacting them dropping a line. on the scene coming out here to clear lake to ice fish á you might notice that parts of the lake are still unfrozen. and there are a couple of ice fishers that say they've had to adjust their routines. jerry and randy whitehurst love fishing all year. "we summer fish and we winter fish, and it's not all about catching the fish. it's about being out here." this time last year the frozen basin was dotted with trucks. "we have a hard shack together and we had it out here on the ice last winter. no problem with the ice and driving on it." this year á it's a different story... the brothers went with lighter weight gear. "our ice shack weighs almost a ton and we like to see about 14 inches of ice before we even think about bringing it out." kirk brogie and his friend came up from omaha to see what's biting. he'd hate to lose expensive gear by heading onto thin ice. "this stuff isn't cheap, and you gotta work your tail off to get it. but that's just being too eager and the weather's