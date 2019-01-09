Speech to Text for Local band inducted in to Rock 'n Roll Hall of Fame

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

from charles city is learning some pretty cool news today. the litterer band are now being inducted into the iowa rock 'n roll hall of fame. we caught up with the 80's bands guitar player brent estlund today. this is him when he was shredding away for the band. the honor has been a fun surprise. i was in okoboji and we went to the eye will rock 'n' roll hall of fame and i did kind of peak my interest so yeah it's been kind of on my mind i had no idea we were actually nominated until i saw the news clip. estlund is now playing in three different bands and says all he wants to do is get people to support lvie music.///