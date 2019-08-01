Speech to Text for Prep basketball highlights 1-8-19

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

two heavyweights battling it out tonight in stewartville as stewie hosts lake city. two of the best teams in the area clash, showing off their sweet handshakes. ava wallerich to mya shones who hits the turnaround jumper for the score. tigers looking to knock off stewartville but maia peterson is one of the best defenders in the business, steals it and the lays it in, plus the foul it's a three point play. but lake city would pull away, shones get's the friendly roll and the bucket tigers show why they're so good, natalie bremer with the deep three as lác defeats stewie 61 to in north iowa á the newman knights taking on the osage green devils. in the first quarter á rylie olson skips over to danielle johnson who starts osage off with a three. then johnson looks to the baseline finding sidney brandau for the midárange jumper. then lauren andrews á no good from the interior but mckenzie sullivan grabs the rebound and sets up kailah thompson for the trifecta. but it's not enough as the green devils stay hot from three á melanie bye á nothing but net and osage remains undefeated with tonight's 60 to 42 victory. our night of basketball continues in rochester where it's a rivalry game between the mayo spartans and the century panthers. there wasn't an empty seat in the house, right off the break jack fisher draws the foul and it's good, a three point play, he had 43 points in this game! but mayo would go on a run, mason madsen is wide open on the baseline, whats he say? a three pointer and the gym comes alive. madsen this time gonna dish it out to mohammad hammaádeláneil and he is money, the spartans tie it up. they would go on to win the rochester over to the girls game, mayo has a huge lead, check out the arc by mullk hammaádelániel. the spartans were up big so some youngsters could get in the action, freshman adit koth with the basket. spartans roll to their seventh straight victory, 57 to 19 is the final. lourdes hosting the byron bears, noah seaberg waits to pick his spot and then drives to the basket and he'll lay it in, byron though down big. the eagles offense exploded tonight, trey billmeier long pass to matt hayford who puts it in, the transition game working for the purple. then sweet moves from billmeier, turnaround jumper knocks it off the glass and in, and then to put the icing on the cake, colin meade driving down the court, he'll finish it off with the slam, lourdes wins it big